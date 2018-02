Upcoming meetings for Redding, Easton, Weston

Redding

Thursday, March 1, 7 p.m., Redding Paramedic Alliance annual meeting, Town Hall.

Thursday, March 1, 7:30 p.m., Region 9, education budget workshop, JBHS Learning Commons.

Thursday, March 1, 7:30 p.m., Historic Review Committee, Old Town House.

Saturday, March 3, 8 a.m. to noon, Redding CERT CPR Certification class, Town Hall.

Monday, March 5, 4 to 7 p.m., Board of Assessment Appeals, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Monday, March 5, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Democratic Town Committee (nominating committee), Town Hall.

Monday, March 5, 7:30 p.m., Republican Town Committee, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Monday, March 5, 7:30 p.m., Board of Finance budget meeting, if necessary, Town Hall.

Monday, March 5, 7:30 p.m., Parks & Recreation Commission, Redding Community Center.

Tuesday, March 6, 7:30 p.m., Conservation Commission, Old Town House.

Tuesday, March 6, 7:30 p.m., Redding Board of Education, JRMS Community Room.

Wednesday, March 7, 11 a.m., Georgetown Special Taxing District, GSTD offices.

Wednesday, March 7, noon to 1 p.m., Brown Bag Lunch with First Selectman, Town Hall.

Easton

Thursday, March 1, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Monday, March 5, 5 p.m., Commission for the Aging, Senior Center.

Monday, March 5, Zoning Board of Appeals, CANCELED.

Monday, March 5, 6:30 p.m., Parks & Recreation Commission, Parks & Rec Office.

Monday, March 5, 7 p.m., Library Board of Trustees, Library Conference Room.

Tuesday, March 6, 7 p.m., Board of Finance, Senior Center.

Wednesday, March 7, 7 p.m., Planning and Zoning Commission, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Weston

Thursday, March 1, 7 p.m., Planning and Zoning Commission (special meeting), Library.

Thursday, March 1, 7 p.m., Board of Selectmen, CANCELED.

Monday, March 5, 7:15 p.m., Planning and Zoning Commission, Town Hall Annex.

Monday, March 5, 7:30 p.m., Board of Finance, town budget review, Meeting Room.

Tuesday, March 6, 7 p.m., Police Commission, Commission Room.

Monday, March 6, 7:30 p.m., Board of Finance, town budget review, if necessary, Meeting Room.

Monday, March 6, 7:45 p.m., Library Board, Weston Public Library.

Monday, March 7, 7:30 p.m., Board of Finance, education budget review, Meeting Room.