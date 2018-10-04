Upcoming meetings for Redding, Easton, Weston

Redding, Easton, and Weston town offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 8, in observance of Columbus Day.

Redding

Thursday, Oct. 4, 9:30 a.m., Ives Trail Group, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., Historic Review Committee, Old Town House.

Monday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m., League of Women Voters, Town Hall Conference Room.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Redding Board of Education, Helen Keller Middle School.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Planning Commission, Old Town House.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m., Commission on Aging, Heritage Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Zoning Commission, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Easton

Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Monday, Oct. 8, 5:30 p.m., Board of Police Commissioners, Library Community Room.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 4 p.m., Senior Advisory Board, Easton Senior Center.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Easton Board of Education, Helen Keller Middle School.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Conservation Commission/Wetlands, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Cemetery Committee, Easton Senior Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., EMS Commission, EMS Headquarters.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Agricultural Commission, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Weston

Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen, Meeting Room.

Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., Public Hearing, Meeting Room.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Republican Town Committee, Meeting Room.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Democratic Town Committee, Meeting Room.