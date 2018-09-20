Upcoming meetings for Redding, Easton, Weston

Redding

Thursday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Democratic Town Committee, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Thursday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Historic Review Committee, Old Town House.

Monday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Board of Finance, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Board of Education, JBHS Learning Commons.

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., Planning Commission, Old Town House.

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., Zoning Commission, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Easton

Thursday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m., Safety and Health Committee, Easton Public Library.

Thursday, Sept. 20, Board of Selectmen, Canceled.

Monday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., Special Town Meeting, Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Monday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., Region 9 BOE Policy Committee, Central Office Conference Room.

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., Conservation/Wetlands Commission, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Board of Education, JBHS Learning Commons.

Weston

Thursday, Sept. 20, Board of Selectmen, Canceled.

Tuesday, Sept. 25, Zoning Board of Appeals, Canceled.

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., Building Committee, Meeting Room.