Upcoming meetings for Redding Easton, Weston

Redding

Thursday, Sept. 6, 4 p.m., Redding Safety Committee, Town Hall Conference Room.

Thursday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., Historic Review Committee, Old Town House.

Friday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m., Redding Paramedic Alliance, Town Hall Conference Room.

Monday, Sept. 10, 4 p.m., League of Women Voters, Town Hall Conference Room.

Monday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., Park and Recreation Commission, Redding Community Center.

Monday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., Republican Town Committee, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., Planning Commission, Old Town House.

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m., Commission on Aging, Heritage Center.

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Easton and Redding joint BOE Policy Committee, Central Office Conference Room.

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Zoning Commission, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Easton

Thursday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Monday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m., Park and Recreation Commission, Park & Rec Office.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 4 p.m., Senior Center Advisory Board, Easton Senior Center.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., Conservation Commission/Inland Wetlands, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., Board of Education, Helen Keller Middle School.

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Cemetery Committee, Easton Senior Center.

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m., EMS Commission, EMS Headquarters.

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Easton and Redding joint BOE Policy Committee, Central Office Conference Room.

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Agricultural Commission, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Weston

Thursday, Sept. 6, Board of Selectmen, CANCELED.

Monday, Sept. 10, 7:45 p.m., Parks and Recreation Commission, Commission Room.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., Marketing & Communications Advisory Committee, Town Hall Annex.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., Republican Town Committee, Meeting Room.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7:45 p.m., Library Board, Weston Public Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Democratic Town Committee, Meeting Room.