Upcoming meetings for Redding, Easton, Weston

Note: Town offices and public schools in Redding, Easton and Weston will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3, for Labor Day.

Redding



Tuesday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Conservation Commission, Old Town House.

Tuesday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Redding Board of Education, John Reed Middle School.

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m., Georgetown Special Taxing District, GSTD Offices.

Wednesday, Sept. 5, noon, Brown Bag Lunch with First Selectman, Town Hall Conference Room.

Easton

Tuesday, Sept. 4, 5 p.m., Commission for the Aging, Easton Senior Center.

Tuesday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., Board of Finance, Easton Senior Center.

Wednesday, Sept. 5, Zoning Board of Appeals, CANCELED.

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., Planning and Zoning Commission, Town Hall Conference Room.

Weston

Tuesday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., Commission on Children & Youth, Meeting Room.

Tuesday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., Board of Police Commissioners, Commission Room.

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 7:15 p.m., Planning and Zoning Commission, Town Hall Annex.

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., Historic District Commission, Weston Public Library.