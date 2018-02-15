Upcoming meetings for Redding, Easton, Weston

Redding

Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., Democratic Town Committee, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., Historic Review Committee, Old Town House.

Monday, Feb. 19, town offices, transfer station, recycling, closed, Presidents Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 4:30 p.m., Board of Assessment Appeals, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., Region 9 Facilities & Fields Committee, JBHS Career Center.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., Conservation Commission, Old Town House.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., Zoning Board of Appeals, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Board of Education, JBHS Learning Commons.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., Water Pollution Control Commission, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Easton

Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., Region 9 Facilities & Fields Committee, JBHS Career Center.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Board of Education, JBHS Learning Commons.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Planning & Zoning Commission (Special), Library Conference Room.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., Board of Education (budget workshop), Helen Keller School Learning Center.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., Easton Energy Task Force, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., Board of Fire Commissioners, EVFC No. 1.

Weston

Thursday, Feb. 15, Board of Selectmen, CANCELED.

Monday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m., Commission for the Arts, Commission Room.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen (budget review), Meeting Room.

