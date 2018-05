Upcoming meetings for Redding, Easton, Weston

Redding

Thursday, May 31, 4 p.m., Safety Committee, Town Hall Conference Room.

Thursday, May 31, 7:30 p.m., Fire District No. 2, CANCELED.

Monday, June 4, 7:30 p.m., Republican Town Committee, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Monday, June 4, 7:30 p.m., Park & Recreation Committee, Redding Community Center.

Monday, June 4, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Board of Education, JBHS Learning Commons.

Tuesday, June 5, 7:30 p.m., Conservation Commission, Old Town House.

Tuesday, June 5, 7:30 p.m., Redding and Easton Joint Board of Education Meeting, John Read Middle School.

Wednesday, June 6, 11 a.m., Georgetown Special Taxing District, GSTD offices.

Wednesday, June 6, noon, Brown Bag Lunch with First Selectman, Town Hall Conference Room.

Easton

Monday, June 4, 5 p.m., Commission on Aging, Easton Senior Center.

Monday, June 4, 5:30 p.m., Zoning Board of Appeals, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Monday, June 4, 6:30 p.m., Park & Recreation, Park & Rec Office.

Monday, June 4, 7 p.m., Library Board of Trustees, Library Conference Room.

Monday, June 4, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Board of Education, JBHS Learning Commons.

Tuesday, June 5, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Region 9 School District Budget Referendum, Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Tuesday, June 5, 7 p.m., Board of Finance, Easton Senior Center.

Tuesday, June 5, 7:30 p.m., Redding and Easton Joint Board of Education Meeting, John Read Middle School.

Weston

Monday, June 4, 7:15 p.m., Planning & Zoning Commission, Town Hall Annex.

Tuesday, June 5, 7 p.m., Police Commission, Commission Room.

Tuesday, June 5, 7:45 p.m., Library Board, Library.

Wednesday, June 6, 8 p.m., Historic District Commission, Library.