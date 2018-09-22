Upcoming fall programs at Mark Twain Library

Upcoming fall programs at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. For more information and to register for all programs, visit marktwainlibrary.org or call 203-938-2545.

Adult Programs

Sunday, Sept. 30.

Elise Bean: Congress’ Constitutional Duty to Investigate. Longtime congressional investigator Elise Bean offers an inside glimpse of the world of congressional oversight. Her book Financial Exposure: Carl Levin’s Senate Investigations into Finance and Tax Abuse, will be available for sale. Co-hosted by Redding League of Women Voters. 3 to 4 p.m

Mondays through Dec. 10

World Affairs Forum, international relations discussion group modeled on the Foreign Policy Association’s great decisions. Register to receive reading material prior to each session. Oct 1, 15, 29; Nov. 12, 26; Dec. 10. 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Daryl Hawk: Into the Volcano: Travels Through Ecuador. Photographer and explorer Daryl Hawk will do a presentation based on his solo 1,600-mile journey across the Andean mountain range and the “Avenue of Volcanoes.” 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Educating the Class of 2032: Thinking Long-Range About the Big Picture.Discussion with Dr. Thomas McMorran, superintendent of Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

History Book Club, this group reads books of interest to history buffs. Copies of the latest book will be available at the library’s front desk. This month: Babylon: Mesopotamia and the Birth of Civilization by Paul Kriwaczek. 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Healing Stress and Anxiety: An Integrative Approach with Dr. Jennifer Phelps. This presentation will cover mind-body approaches to treating anxiety. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Jerrold Fine: Hedge Fund Pioneer Turned Novelist. Jerrold Fine will read from his book — Make Me Even and I’ll Never Gamble Again — and discuss his path from finance to fiction. Question and answer session and reception will follow, with copies of the book available for sale. 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Food Lit Book Club, this group reads books of interest to food lovers. Copies of the latest book will be available at the library’s front desk. October: Cooked by Michael Pollan. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Ghost Hunter: Barry Pirro, teens and adults. Paranormal investigator Barry Pirro will tell chilling tales, play spooky recordings and share some ghost hunting tips. Light refreshments will be served. Recommended for ages 12 and up. 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Cybersecurity awareness training. Cybersecurity expert Bart McDonough will expose the threat landscape, reveal its impact and how to protect individuals, families, and businesses. Co-hosted by The Mark Twain Library Small Business Circle. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Fran Hauser: Nice is Your Superpower. Author of The Myth of the Nice Girl: Achieving a Career You Love Without Becoming a Person You Hate, deconstructs the negative perception of “niceness” that many women, including herself, struggle with in the business world. Books will be available for sale. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Children’s Programs

Fall Story Times

Family Story Time, birth to age 5, Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:15 am

Baby & Toddler Story Time, birth to age 2 and their caregivers, Tuesdays 9 to 9:30 a.m or 10:30 to 11 a.m.

2s Story Time, 2 to 3 years old and their caregivers, Thursdays 9 to 9:45 a.m. or Thursdays 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

3/4s Story Time, independent 3 and 4 year-olds without caregiver, Mondays 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. or Tuesdays 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

K-2 Story Time, Tuesdays 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct, 22

MadScience Halloween Spook-tacular, ages 4 and up. In this spook-tacular show, the scientist creates a mad science brew filled with foggy effects and flashes of light. A storyteller teaches little ghouls how Halloween came to be. Program includes colorful fireworks, high flying floating eyeballs, spooky fog effect, and children learn through science how to melt a witch’s head, and create a new fuel for the contemporary witch’s broom. 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Teen Programs

Friday, Oct. 5

Teen Movie Night: Teens ages 13 and up. The Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13), 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct.19

Friday Teen Yoga and Relaxation, grades 5 to 12. Local yoga instructor Laurie Mayper offers a a free class designed to melt away stress from a busy week. All levels welcome. No experience necessary to participate. 4 to 5 p.m.