Two programs in need in Redding

Angelica Fontanez, Redding’s social services director, said Redding Shares the Warmth and the food pantry are always in need of donations.

Redding Shares the Warmth

Redding Shares the Warmth, which is funded by private donors and church groups, works with residents who have applied to the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP), which is designed to help offset the winter heating costs of Connecticut’s lower income households — specifically those households whose income falls at or below 60% of the state median income.

“According to these guidelines, the maximum you can make to be part of the Energy Assistance program for a family of three is $56,725,” Fontanez said. “We have families of three in town whose incomes ranges from $31,170 to $41,560.”

“In the past two years, 40 households in Redding have applied to the Energy Assistance Program,” Fontanez said.

When residents apply for the program, they have to wait to get approved — a lengthy process that can take up to eight weeks.

While they are waiting, they can run out of oil, and “that’s where my program kicks in,” Fontanez said. “I am able to help them offset some of the costs.”

Redding food pantry

The Redding food pantry accepts donations of nonperishable items or money. If people give money, Fontanez purchases food or gift cards.

People access items in the food pantry 13 to 17 times a month, according to Fontanez.

Currently, the food pantry needs toiletries. Toiletries aren’t accepted on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, she said.

In 2016, there were 65 individuals and 46 households in Redding receiving SNAP, according to Fontanez.

To donate to the food pantry, there is a shopping cart in the lounge room in the Heritage Center, 37 Lonetown Road, which is accessible Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information about the food pantry and Redding Shares the Warmth, call 203-938-9725 or 203-938-3580.

“These are essential programs to help keep families who are going through a hardship and seniors who are on disability or disabled to be able to help keep comfortable during the winter months,” Fontanez said. “These are crucial programs.”