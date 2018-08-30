TV show features the joys of beekeeping in Weston

When Richard Wiese visited Red Bee Honey in Weston for the first time a few months ago, he knew he’d found a gem.

And now many more people will learn about the operation and its proprietor, Carla Marina Marchese, through Wiese’s PBS-TV show Weekends with Yankee.

Wiese recently spent a day filming an episode of the show with Marchese, focusing on bees, honey production and the wide variety of honey sold by the business.

“It’s a hidden treasure,” Wiese said of the honey operation in his hometown. “Marina is a world-class expert and beekeeper.”

Marchese was introduced to beekeeping by a neighbor in 2000. At first it was just a hobby but then it grew into a passion, and she now sells honey to some well-known specialty shops and travels all over the country as a speaker sharing her expertise.

She’s published two books about honey, designed bee-related products for Williams Sonoma, and works as a consultant in the honey industry. “It’s grown into a national business,” she said.

Marchese has six beehives on her Weston property, where she’s lived for two decades.

Red Bee Honey

For the show, Wiese visited the hives at Red Bee Honey, learned about bees and how a bee colony operates, and how to make and bottle honey. He and Marchese took some honey out of a hive and did a tasting with specialized honeys from around the world that Marchese sells, accompanied by cheese.

Marchese makes wildflower honey on her property and also buys and sells rare and exotic honey through Red Bee Honey.

Wiese described the honey tasting as being like a wine tasting, featuring a wide variety of different honeys. “You don’t normally think about all the varieties of honey,” he said. “She made me fall in love with all the subtle regions of honey.”

Wiese is familiar with beekeeping, having learned about making honey in England and Uganda during his extensive travels, but said Marchese takes honey to another level.

“She brings artistry to beekeeping,” he said. “She really knows what she’s talking about. It’s cultured honey.”

The show was filmed on a hot and humid day in early August in Weston, and Wiese joked he also learned “bee suits are hot in the summer.”

Wiese said he was “fascinated” by Marchese’s honey operation and might just set up a beehive on his own property. “When you’re doing it, you totally focus on the beekeeping and don’t think about anything else,” he said. “It can be relaxing.”

Weekends with Yankee

Weekends with Yankee is a travel and food television series that highlights unique places in New England, some well-known and some less known like Red Bee Honey. Wiese works with Yankee magazine on the show, now in its second 13-episode season.

He suggested doing a show on Red Bee Honey after meeting Marchese and buying some honey from her. He said he took particular joy in being able to publicize a fellow resident of Weston, which he likes to describe as “the friendliest small town in Connecticut.”

Wiese said the show with Red Bee Honey should be broadcast in the early spring of 2019.

Marchese previously was an illustrator and designer. She received training on beekeeping and honey making in Italy.

She said she hopes to continue growing her business while maintaining her standards for high quality.

Marchese said beekeeping is gaining in popularity as a hobby and business due to people’s interest in the environment, nature and eating local food. “It’s part of an eco-system and pollinates our food,” she said.

Wiese has lived in Weston since 2010, choosing the town with his wife due to its rural atmosphere and proximity to New York City. “Nature is important to both of us,” he said, adding people from all over the world settle in Weston.

Wiese is best known for his other television show, Born to Explore with Richard Wiese, which airs on Saturday mornings on ABC-TV. He just traveled to the Cayman Islands to explore diving for an upcoming episode. Born to Explore has won Daytime Emmys and Telly Awards.

He has also done other work for PBS, including a one-hour special on cheetahs that should air soon.

Wiese is the new president of the Explorers Club, an international travel and science organization based in New York City.