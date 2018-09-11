Trumbull Arts Festival set for Sept. 16

The 40th annual Trumbull Arts Festival takes place on Sunday Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the Historic Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., Trumbull, rain or shine; free admission.

The festival features more than 30 juried crafters, 20 fine artists, authors, community booths, food trucks and vendors, and a Children’s Creative Center.

Entertainment begins at 11:30 a.m., by Trumbull’s own Smile Awhile, featuring songs from Broadway and the movies.

At 1 p.m., The Red Hots take the stage, followed by a performance by Fairfield Center Stage at 2:15 p.m., highlighting music from their new season.

Closing out the entertainment will be the The Frank Porto Band at 3 p.m.

For more information, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065 or [email protected]

Children’s Creative Center

Once again this year, Trumbull Community Women will be sponsoring the Children’s Creative Center at the Trumbull Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Among the new crafts this year will be kites and scarecrow hats. And, this year when the crafts are finished, children can have their pictures taken with hay bales and other fall décor.

As always, there is no charge, but donations are gratefully accepted.

The crafts are for children ages 5-12 years old, and Trumbull Community Women does request that parents stay with their children during their visit.

Hands on with Wool exhibit

This year, the Trumbull Arts Festival will present a new interactive experience, Hands on with Wool.

The Hands on with Wool exhibit will be located on the Town Hall Green, next to the Trumbull Community Women’s Children’s tent. Fleece from two sheep were donated from the Agriscience program at Trumbull High School.

The exhibit will introduce a new generation to the forgotten art of hand carding and spinning fiber. Festival goers will learn how fleece is processed, learn to hand card and spin the wool so that it can be turned into yarn for knitting. Pictured are Gabriel Bulkley, Natalia Covino, and Vanessa Covino.

Nothing Up My Sleeves

Chris Lengyel with Chris Lengyel Magic will be performing on assorted venues on the Green from noon to 3 p.m., at the Trumbull Arts Festival. He is a one-of-a-kind magician/illusionist who has performed his show Nothing Up My Sleeves at venues all over the east coast of the U.S. He has been featured on national television, and has performed for numerous celebrities including Scott Hall, and the legendary magician duo, Penn and Teller. He has also been featured on his own television show Don’t Blink.