Trivia Night this Thursday in Weston

Fun, free, prizes! That’s what on tap for Trivia Night emceed by Jason Revzon on Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Weston Public Library.

Come by yourself or with a group of friends to participate in the library’s second trivia night.

Each team can consist of up to eight members (you can bring your own team or we will pair you up).

Light refreshments and prizes will be provided by the Friends of the Weston Library.

This is a 21+ event, but we will screen a Children’s movie for kids 8+ in the Conference Room. Register HERE.