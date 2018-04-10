Trike-A-Thon at Easton Community Center

The Easton Community Center is holding a St. Jude Trike-A-Thon on Wednesday, April 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. This event helps raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which treats those with childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

This event teaches children about bike safety and the importance of helping others. To register, go to fundraising.stjude.org/site/PageServer?pagename=trike_home and indicate Easton Community Center — Playtots. Bring a trike/bike and helmet to the Easton Community Center on April 18.