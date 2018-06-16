Town of Redding Legal Notice, Warning of Referendum

The Legal Voters in the Town of Redding, Connecticut, and those entitled to vote therein, are hereby warned and notified to vote on a referendum to be held at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, Redding, Connecticut on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the following purpose:

To consider and take action upon the recommendation of the Board of Finance to appropriate the sum of $49,226,160 as the annual budget for the Town of Redding for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

Absentee balloting for those persons unavailable to vote in person are available in the Town Clerk’s Office.

Dated at Redding, Connecticut this 13th day of June, 2018.

BOARD OF SELECTMEN

Julia Pemberton, First Selectman

Margaret L. O’Donnell, Selectman

Michael Thompson, Selectman