At Thursday night’s Redding Board of Finance meeting, the following revised budgets were approved:

Board of Selectmen: $14,738,761 (-.1% decrease)

Redding Board of Education: $21,231,623 (2.31% increase)

Region 9, Redding’s share: $13,397,722 (1.9% increase)

Total Redding approved budget: $49,368,104 (2.35% increase)

The new budget will now be taken to the voters at another referendum, which will be announced at a later date.

This is a developing story.