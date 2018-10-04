Town land sale decisions debated in Easton

Whether enough Easton residents would turn out to vote on future municipal land sales to be truly representative of the entire town was one of the issues debated at a recent special town meeting.

Supporters of a proposed amendment being discussed said the town buying, selling or leasing a substantial piece of real estate would motivate many voters to attend a meeting to decide the issue.

“If it’s important, people will come out,” resident Paula Barker said.

Resident Peter Dacey agreed. “When it comes to major decisions, the people of Easton care,” he said.

Ordinance opponents had a different view. Ira Kaplan, who is running for selectman, said “only the most passionate people” who attend many public meetings and aren’t elected to any office could end up deciding for all those who can’t make it to town meetings.

Selectman Robert Lessler said town meetings are “inherently” open to “capture” by special interests, and that’s not “representative government.”

The proposed ordinance, which was defeated by a 130-100 margin at the Sept. 24 town meeting, would have required town meetings be held to approve the sale or purchase of any property by the town valued at $10,000 or more. It would also have covered leases of town land longer than one year or involving $10,000 or more. Any real estate the town acquired through foreclosure would be exempt.

The Board of Selectmen now has the authority to approve the sale, lease or transfer of municipal property, with the Planning and Zoning Commission serving an advisory role in most cases.

About 20 people spoke during the special town meeting, with most favoring the ordinance despite its later defeat. First Selectman Adam Dunsby and the other two selectmen spoke against the ordinance, saying it could make local government less efficient, complicate real estate negotiations with outside entities, and increase litigation.

Procedure

Procedural issues took up a lot of time at the meeting, with ordinance proponents pushing for a paper ballot to be taken at the meeting, or perhaps a machine vote as part of the November general election ballot.

“We can’t entertain that,” said meeting moderator Tom Herrmann, pointing out state law only allows a paper or machine vote to occur from seven to 14 days after an adjourned special town meeting.

After a voice vote was determined to be too close to call, the tally was instead taken by having people stand on separate sides of the Samuel Staples Elementary School auditorium to indicate their preference.

Some ordinance supporters objected to the process, and questioned why the eligibility of voters wasn’t checked before the vote was taken.

Dacey began the meeting with a PowerPoint presentation in support of the ordinance, highlighting how the ordinance was adjusted to address many concerns previously raised by the selectmen.

The three selectmen then detailed their objections to the ordinance. “This ordinance, anyway you look at it, will create more town meetings,” Selectman Kristi Sogofsky said.

Sogofsky said town meetings don’t always generate big turnouts, and many people have told her they can’t attend town meetings in the evening due to other obligations.

Proponents said the ordinance would likely impact only a handful of transactions, town meetings could be held on the same night as required public hearings so more people might attend, and these decisions shouldn’t be made by only three elected officials.

“It’s not like we’re going to have a town meeting every other week,” resident June Logie said.

Resident Al Sullivan said people can comment at public hearings but their views are often ignored by town officials when they act. “I’ve seen it too many times,” he said.

But resident Jeffrey Parker said $10,000 is too low of a threshold to require town meetings, and people had the option to vote out elected officials if their disagree with their decisions.

Two attempts to amend the ordinance were defeated during the meeting. One amendment would have limited the need for town meetings on municipal land sales, purchases and leases to those subject to public hearings by state law, and the other would have only required town meetings for transactions over $200,000.

About 300 people appeared to be at the meeting, which lasted more than two hours and was recessed near the end for a few minutes due to uncertainty on how to proceed with the vote.