Town chairs have mixed reaction to primary results

The Democratic gubernatorial primary was a landslide called in less than an hour, and the Republican race for governor saw a winner some would call a surprise pull away early and never look back.

Roughly 30 minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Associated Press had called the Democratic gubernatorial race for Ned Lamont.

Lamont held an edge of roughly 80% to 20% over Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, re-elected to local office after serving time in prison for corruption, with 162 of 169 towns reporting Wednesday morning.

Easton DTC Chairman Adam Halberg was happy with the overall results, and said he was particularly pleased in his party’s race for the gubernatorial nomination.

“On a positive angle, Ned Lamont is going to beat Joe Ganim,” Halberg said Tuesday night before results were announced, “which I think most people in the state are happy about, without regard to party.”

Bob Stefanowski took an early lead among Republican candidates for governor, with Danbury Mayor and endorsed candidate Mark Boughton, former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst and David Stemerman jockeying for second, third and fourth. Steve Obsitnik was fifth.

As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, Stefanowski, a Madison businessman, had 29.3% of the vote, Boughton was second with 21%, Stemerman third with 18.4%, Herbst fourth with 17.6%, and Obsitnik fifth with 13.5%. Five towns still had to report GOP results Wednesday morning.

Susan Bysiewicz handily won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor over challenger Eva Bermudez Zimmerman with 62% of the vote.

In the Republican race for lieutenant governor, Joe Markley beat New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, with Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson third.

Stamford legislator William Tong won a three-way Democratic primary for the attorney general nomination with 57% of the vote as of Wednesday morning, well ahead of former federal prosecutor Chris Mattei and Paul R. Doyle.

The Republican nomination went to Sue Hatfield, the endorsed candidate, with nearly 80% of the vote. Her challenger, former state Rep. John Shaban, who unsuccessfully ran against U.S. Rep Jim Himes (D-4) two years ago, did not carry his hometown of Redding and finished with about 20% of the vote.

Easton DTC

Halberg said the Easton DTC supported both Tong and Mattei for attorney general.

“Everybody I have spoken to in the Easton DTC in general would have been happy to have either one of those to lead the charge as AG. They are both fantastic Democratic candidates.”

Halberg added that Tong and Mattei “are both committed to the civil rights issues of the modern era, to vehemently opposing the national Trumpist agenda, and are both immensely talented professionals that are eminently qualified to the AG,” he said.

He then directed his comments close to home. “It’s 2018. Easton has for far too long not provided options for the citizens,” Halberg said. “It’s been a Republican-only town, often to the point that the Dems have not put up candidates at all. Our candidates locally this year are tremendous in and of themselves.”

He made reference to Democrat Ira Kaplan, who will be challenging Republican Kristi Sogonofsky for selectman in a special election in November.

“From 6:15 in the morning until the polls closed, Ira stayed at the exit of the polling spot the entire time. He shook hands and said hello to every single voter who came out, and did it with a smile,” Halberg said. “The guy is a mensch.”

Easton RTC

Easton Republican Town Committee Chair Wendy Bowditch said she is already looking forward to the local campaigns for the November election.

“I am happy the party has gotten through the primary and now we can spend the next 12 weeks focused on our candidates,” she said. “Our job at the Easton RTC is to support our local elections. We look forward to doing that.”

Bowditch further said in addition to the usual election cycle in Easton, this fall, the RTC has the “added focus of having the special election of selectman for Board of Selectmen in supporting RTC’s Kristi Sogofsky.”

In Redding, RTC Chairman Michael Thompson said Republicans both in town and across the state are “energized” and ready to campaign for their team of candidates who, once elected, “will work hard every day to bring fiscal sanity back to Hartford and address the many challenges Connecticut faces after eight years of Gov. Malloy’s failed policies.”

Thompson added the Redding RTC is grateful for everyone who ran in the primary race and thanks them for their contribution to “making our state better.”

“We look forward to the fall campaign and victory at the polls in November,” he added.

Daniel Barrett, chairman of Redding DTC, said he is “disappointed but not entirely surprised by the low turnout among Democrats in Redding.”

He added the turnout was much lower than the turnout for the budget referendum earlier this year.

Barrett said although the DTC did not formally endorse any candidates, it did support Lamont, Bysiewicz, Tong, and Bhargava at the convention.

“I am particularly pleased that Bhargava won in Redding despite not being the convention nominee,” Barrett said. “Overall, it is good to see a somewhat diverse set of Democratic nominees for the statewide offices, although I do wish it had been even more so.”

Weston DTC Chairman Amy Shapiro said the fact that about 30% of the Democrats voted in the primary “is wonderful for the middle of August. It shows our enthusiasm level is very high.”

Shapiro was a delegate to the state convention and supported all those who were endorsed in Hartford. Personally, she was a Lamont supporter.

“A lot of Democrats in Weston are highly motivated for the election and are doing phone banking and letter writing. We’re expecting a large presence of committed Democrats in the election,” Shapiro said.

Note: As of press time on Wednesday afternoon, all primary results are incomplete and unofficial.

Voter turnout

Redding

Democrats: 30%

Republicans: 28%

Weston

Democrats: 34%

Republicans: 28%

Voter turnout for Easton was not readily available at the time of printing.