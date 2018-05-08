Town and education budgets fail in Redding

Unofficial results for Redding budget vote held Tuesday, May 8.

Question 1: Shall the Town of Redding appropriate the sum of $49,880,455 for the annual budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (This includes Redding’s share of the Region No. 9 budget) Yes: 808 No: 1,330

Question 2: Shall the Regional School District No. 9, composed of the Towns of Easton and Redding appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $24,483,453 as the operating budget of the district for the period of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (Easton’s share is $10,952,394 and Redding’s share is $13,531,059) Yes: 854 No: 1,276