Tour studios of Weston artists on Oct. 13

Creativity comes to life on Saturday, Oct. 13, in Weston as local artists share their inspiration through an open tour of their studios.

Visitors can enjoy paintings, sculpture and textiles at seven Weston studios as part of the Fall Open Studio Tour sponsored by WestonArts.

The tour begins at Weston Town Hall at 11 a.m. and visitors will be given a map to the seven studios so they can enjoy the day at their own pace. Registration continues all day until 4 p.m. Cost is $15 per person, $10 for students and seniors (children under 12 are admitted free). Bracelets will be required for entering all studios and will be monitored by staff. Ticket sales will be available on-site at each studio, as needed.

Each artist has agreed to host visitors for the day so that anyone can get a “behind the scenes” tour of where creativity is born in Weston. Art will be available for purchase at each studio, as well and 20% of the proceeds from each sale will go to WestonArts directly. The studio tours will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tour Weston Artist Studios:

Jeff Tallman

Charles Douthat

Alison Wachstein

Rosalin Shaffer

Bruce Ando

Liz Ward (Town Hall)

John Lawless (Town Hall)

WestonArts, a nonprofit foundation, is dedicated to preserving art and music, art education and scholarships to students who continue their studies in the arts.