Tour showcases grand gardens in Redding

Eight unique Redding gardens will be featured on a garden tour, For the Love of Gardening, on Saturday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Stroll through a lush garden surrounded by roses and large drifts of hydrangeas, take in the view of an expansive waterfall, and discover a richly composed showcase of horticulture and sculpture seamlessly woven together in a series of 19 open-air garden rooms.

This self-guided tour is co-sponsored by New Pond Farm Education Center and the Redding Garden Club, and is a fund-raiser for New Pond Farm’s programs and Redding Garden Club’s scholarship fund.

This year the featured properties include Horsefeathers, whose design was influenced by French and English period gardens, Warwick Farm, which includes a 40- by 50-foot vegetable garden, and Turtle Rock Farm, which features a waterfall, a pond, perennial beds, specimen trees, and a kitchen garden with 100-year-old German irises.

For the Love of Gardening is being held rain or shine. Tickets are $40 for the tour, $52 for tour plus catered picnic lunch. Tickets and luncheon reservations must be purchased in advance at newpondfarm.org or by calling 203-938-2117. Deadline for reservations is June 7. Lunch order deadline is June 1. Ticket holders will receive a map showing the locations of the gardens to be visited and the starting location for their tour. A drawing will be held at New Pond Farm with a selection of garden-related prizes.