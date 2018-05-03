Toll bill dies in State Legislature

A vote will not be happening in the State Legislature on a bill that would bring tolls back to Connecticut highways.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, (D-Berlin), acknowledged on Wednesday, May 2 that the Democratic majority did not have enough votes to approve the bill in the House.

Lawmakers blame s political divide between Republicans and Democrats for causing the bill to die in the Legislature.

“When you have people that want to paint the picture that Connecticut sucks at all costs, that any new thing is going to force people out of the state, it’s a tough narrative to overcome,” Aresimowicz said.

Local Republican legislators were opposed to reinstatement of the tolls.

State Senator Toni Boucher (R-26) thanked commuters and taxpayers who opposed the bill. “Call it a toll. Call it a user fee. We all know what it really is. It is a tax, and you are taxed too much already. Their proposals would have cost commuters hundreds of dollars a month; thousands of dollars each year,” she said.

State Senator Tony Hwang (R-28) released a video shortly before the bill died, saying tolls were just another tax on consumers who are already overwhelmed with tax burdens. “Tolls are just another way to pick the pockets of hard-working residents without any discipline or control,” he said.

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) reminded the public that the tolls proposal is not completely “dead” for the year. Until it is voted on, tolls could still be a part of a final budget package, he said.

“Significant opposition from commuters and taxpayers to any kind of tolls proposal has prompted majority leadership to reconsider putting tolls up for a vote in the House, so passing tolls legislation does not appear likely at this point — though it is not impossible,” Dunsby said.

“I remain opposed to tolls because the Special Transportation fund already takes in sufficient revenue, but the funding is not spent in an efficient way. As the proposal looks right now, Fairfield County drivers would be disproportionately impacted. I will continue to keep my constituents updated on any developments related to tolls and the state budget.”