Time and location changed for Redding train noise meeting

The time and location for a meeting about train noise has be been rescheduled and will be held on Tuesday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Redding Community Center.

This meeting will cover updates from the August 2017 forum, called Train Horn Abuse Danbury Line, and will address residents’ concerns about noise and any issues they want to discuss on this topic.

Stephen P. Curley, supervising rail officer in the Office of System Safety, Bureau of Public Transportation, is expected to be in attendance.