Three Barlow students receive Republican awards

Three Joel Barlow High School Students were recipients of awards sponsored by the Redding Republican Town Committee as part of JBHS Award Night on May 31.

The students and awards given were:

Julia Mullin – The Ronald Reagan Award for a member of the junior class demonstrating excellence in history and/or social sciences.

Jack Warren – The Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for a member of the junior class demonstrating excellence in math and/or science.

Molly Healey – The David A. Sanford Award for a student demonstrating commitment to Redding’s Emergency Medical Services

Chris Hocker, vice chair of the Redding Republican Town Committee and member of the Region 9 Board of Education, presented the awards.

Michael Thompson, chair of the Republican Town Committee, said, “The Redding Republicans are proud of our long-term tradition of participating in Joel Barlow’s annual award night by being able to cite students for their academic and civic achievements.”

The selection of students receiving the awards was made by a panel of the faculty and administration of Joel Barlow High School.