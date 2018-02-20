The Whispering Tree to perform at Lyrics Coffeehouse

The Lyrics Coffeehouse in Redding will host The Whispering Tree band at the Redding Community Center on Friday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The Coffeehouse is in its 15th season of offering original music in Redding on the first Friday of the month from November to April. It features musicians who perform their own original music in an environment conducive to listening.

Residents can bring a bottle of wine, snacks and a laptop. Admission to shows is $10 in advance, or $12 on the night of the show. Tickets are half price for seniors and students.

For more information, call 203-938-2551 or visit the Park and Recreation page on the town website, townofreddingct.org. CLICK HERE