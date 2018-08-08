The Currys to play at Concert on the Green

The Currys will perform the next Concert on the Green in Redding on Sunday, Aug. 12.

Brought together by family ties and a shared appreciation for folk, pop-rock, and roots music, The Currys are an Americana trio featuring Jimmy, Tommy, and Galen Curry. They’re relatives — two brothers and one cousin — and like many family groups, their songs are anchored by the sort of elastic, entwined harmonies that only seem to exist among kin. On their second record, West of Here, their songwriting chops match those interlocking voices, with all three members contributing songs to an album that deals with the constant search for one’s home.

It’s an album that was born on the road. Following the release of the band’s official debut, Follow, The Currys packed up their van and spent nearly two years on tour, playing everywhere from Los Angeles to a string of oysters bars in the Florida panhandle.

The show is sponsored by the Tamura and Miyashiro family.

The Concert on the Green series is presented annually by the Redding Park & Recreation department, and features free concerts on the Town Green, located on Route 107 near the police department.

The concert is free of charge, though parking is sometimes limited.