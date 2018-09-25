The call is on for Weston education grant applications

The Weston Education Foundation (WEF) is calling for applications for its Community Education Grants Program.

The purpose of these grants is to provide funds (generally up to $1,500) to Weston-based organizations or individuals to develop educational programs that benefit their constituents and/or Weston residents. Preference is given to organizations that can demonstrate sustainable funding for their project after the completion of the WEF grant.

Since its inception, WEF has disbursed more than $850,000 in community, technology and teacher grants. Previous Community Education Grants have helped fund a journal writing program at the public library, computer classes at the Senior Center, the Sustainability Committee lecture series, a nursery school STEM grant, and Girl Scout anti-bullying campaign.

There are two grant cycles available for Community Education Grants. The first is from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15. The second is from Feb. 15 through April 1. Community organizations must wait for 12 months to apply for another grant if they are a current grant recipient; additional grant requests are expected to cover new projects.

To learn more about the grants program or to obtain an application, contact the Grants Committee at [email protected], or visit the foundation’s website, westoneducationfoundation.org.