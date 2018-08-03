The Beatles’ solo hits to rock in Redding

FabForward, performing the solo hits of John, Paul, George and Ringo, will rock the Redding Summer Concert Sunday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., on the Redding Town Green.

Unlike many sound-alike and look-alike Beatles tribute bands, FabForward instead pays tribute to the hits of The Beatles’ members when they became solo artists following the breakup of the band in 1970.

After The Beatles split as a group, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr all had successful solo careers. McCartney was the No. 1 artist of the 1970s. As solo artists, the former Fab Four racked up more than 15 number one hits, and many more top-40 hits including Band on the Run, Live and Let Die, Silly Love Songs, Imagine, Starting Over, Instant Karma,, My Sweet Lord, Give Me Love, Got My Mind Set on You, It Don’t Come Easy, Photograph, and You’re 16.

FabForward was won the 2016 New York Metro Area Fest for Beatle Fans Battle of the Bands contest. More information can be found at fabforwardband.com.

The Concert on the Green series is presented annually by the Redding Park & Recreation department, and features free concerts on the Town Green, located on Route 107 near the police department.

The concert is free of charge, though parking is sometimes limited.

General reminders

Redding Park & Recreation asks those attending the Concerts on the Green to consider a few rules and reminders:

Please keep an eye on the kids to make sure they are playing safely in back of the gazebo away from concert patrons. Only “soft types” of balls are allowed at the concerts.

Please make sure your children are not in the Parade Path Garden or climbing the young trees.

Use of gazebo during the show will be limited to parents with their children since children frequently jump off of the gazebo without parental supervision.

Dogs are welcome at the concerts, but please keep in mind that there are many people and small children at this event. Please leash your dogs, keep them under your control and, of course, clean up after them.

Please remember to pack out your own trash. We don’t have garbage cans since we feel each person can pack up what they brought in. The Girl Scouts’ trash containers are for their patrons only. Please help them by completely cleaning up your area and packing it to your home.

For the enjoyment of all, there is no smoking anywhere on the Redding Town Green during the concerts. Smoking is permitted on;y on the other side of the roadways.

Call 938-5036, ext. 3, for rain cancellation information.

Parking information

All cars should park in the following locations when attending Concerts on the Green: