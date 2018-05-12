The beat goes on at 1960s music talk in Weston

Music in the 1960s was a communal experience, with certain rock songs shaping the lives of young people growing up together.

“We listened to the same music at the same time — in the car, in the basement, at Compo Beach,” writer Dan Woog said during a panel discussion on “Music of the Sixties” at the Weston Historical Society.

Music producer Rob Fraboni agreed, saying one of the reasons few “great songs” exist nowadays is because people rarely share the experience of listening to music with other people anymore.

Now people don’t borrow albums from friends and family members, they don’t all head down to the local record store to find the hot new song, and they don’t listen to the same popular DJs.

At the May 5 event, eight people — most with successful careers in the music business — discussed the importance of rock ’n’ roll in the United States during a decade of turbulence and change. About 65 people attended.

“The ’60s was a period never to be repeated — culturally, politically, musically, artistically,” panel moderator Roger Kaufman said. “It was a period of change.”

A few panelists mentioned the influence an older sibling’s album collection had in spurring their early love of music. Almost all panelists were in bands when young, although most went on to industry careers that didn’t involve being a performer.

Michael Friedman graduated from college in 1965 and soon took a job with Alan Grossman’s music management firm. The legendary Grossman put together the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary (the late Mary Travers later lived in Redding) and managed such rock bands as Janis Joplin, The Band and Bob Dylan.

About 50 years later, Friedman’s wife found a box in their attic filled with negatives of photos he’d taken of rock musicians on stage and behind the scenes. Prints featuring Joplin, The Band, the Rolling Stones and others now are on display in the historical society’s current “Life in the Sixties” exhibit.

Friedman, who grew up in Westport and now lives in Weston, said the photos are unique because they weren’t posed or planned. “They are more personal because I had such access,” he said.

The photos will soon be shown at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, fulfilling a lifelong dream of Friedman’s to be part of the musical shrine. “I didn’t think I would make it, but I do have to go through the service entrance,” he joked of soon taking his photos to the venue.

Fraboni, as a producer and music engineer, worked with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, and Joe Cocker. He also produced the soundtrack for the film The Last Waltz, featuring many famed rockers joining The Band in their final concert.

He stressed that recording a great song or album once was like making a movie because so many people were involved in various roles. “It’s collaborative art,” said Fraboni, who moved to Weston in 1992.

“When I was growing up, you had to jump through the hoops to get in a studio,” he said, while these days almost anyone can make an album because of computers. “The weeding out process is so difficult,” Fabroni said of finding exceptional musicians today.

José Feliciano

José Feliciano became a music star in the late 1960s, gaining mainstream recognition with his acoustic version of Light My Fire in 1968. He and his wife, Susan, have lived in Weston since 1990, raising three children here.

They met in the aftermath of Feliciano’s then controversial rendition of the national anthem at a 1968 World Series game in Detroit. Susan started a Jose Feliciano Fan Club and eventually they married. Feliciano’s stylized version of The Star-Spangled Banner is now on exhibit at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Puerto Rican-born musician, also well known for his holiday classic Feliz Navidad, recalled his early days playing clubs in Greenwich Village at the start of the 1960s. “Whatever you wanted to be, you could be in the Village,” Feliciano said.

The event started with Kaufman discussing the roots of rock ’n’ roll and how the genre evolved during the 1960s, and listing top songs for each year of the decade.

Rock “had an intensity in it like nothing that had happened before,” said Kaufman, a musician who now is working on a few music-related projects with the Smithsonian.

He shared the story of how Sly Stone — of the San Francisco-based Sly and the Family Stone — lived in a Wilton basement while “laying low” after his career peaked in the 1960s and 1970s.

Singer and songwriter Vaneese Thomas, who has performed numerous jingles and back-up vocals for Aretha Franklin, talked about growing up in the segregated South and how music at times helped break some racial barriers in her native Memphis.

Thomas also is an advocate for the financial rights of musicians and songwriters.

Singer Warren Bloom said songs in the 1960s were much more emotional than the music of today. “I think people are a little uptight about being emotional these days,” said Bloom, who brought along a harmonica and sang a few song verses for the audience.

Woog, a music buff from Westport, said rock ’n’ roll played a pivotal role in major events as well as daily routines while growing up in the 1960s. “It really was the soundtrack of our life,” he said.

The “Life in the Sixties” exhibit is on display at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, and is open to the public on Thursdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. in May and June.