Temple Israel hosts first Connecticut Hebrew Book Fest

In tandem with its “Taste of Israel Food Festival,” Temple Israel is hosting the first-ever Connecticut Hebrew Book Fest.

The event will take place at Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Road, Westport, on Sunday, June 10, from 1 to 6 p.m.

The program will feature the sale of gently used Hebrew books, displays, lectures, and a Children’s Corner with face painting, games and music. Participating children will receive a free Hebrew book.

Programs for the day include:

1:15 to 2 p.m., Children’s Story Time: “A Tale of Five Balloons.” In Hebrew/English.

2:15 to 3 p.m., Inside the Hebrew Short Story.

5 to 5:45 p.m., An Inside Look at Hebrew Poetry.

Both lectures will be presented in English.

The Hebrew Book Fest is sponsored by IAC Keshet, the Israeli House, Pashoshim.com and Hebrew Today. Admission to the Hebrew Book Fest is free with admission to the Taste of Israel Food Festival. For more information, visit jewishphilanthropyct.org/foodfestival, or email [email protected]