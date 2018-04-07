Teens honored by Circle of Friends

Circle of Friends of Fairfield County will host an Evening of Recognition fund-raising dinner honoring its more than 150 teen volunteers who share friendship with children with special needs. The gala will take place Sunday, April 22, at 5 p.m. at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.

Circle of Friends will present 12 high school seniors from Weston High School, Staples High School, Norwalk High School, and Wilton High School with Fellowship Awards for their combined 3,000 “friendship hours.”

Comedian Ali Kolbert, seen on the Tonight Show, will provide entertainment. The dinner will feature a new video presentation called “The Heart of Friendship,” specially produced for the evening. The dinner will also feature an auction and dinner journal to raise funds for the organization.

Circle of Friends is nonsectarian all-volunteer organization that reaches out to children, teens and adults with special needs and involves them in a full array of inclusive social programs and weekly play dates.

Circle of Friends is concluding its 14th year, and teen volunteers and adult supervisors are currently involved with more than 120 families in the area.

To place an ad in the dinner journal or to make a reservation, go to circleoffriendsct.org.