Technology workshops in Easton

There are two upcoming technology programs happening in Easton.

SCORE Fairfield County is offering the workshop “Four Tech Basics Every Business Needs” on Tuesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at the Easton Public Library.

The workshop will be led by Budly Freund and will cover new technology rules and requirements for the safety and continuity of a business and its customers.

Easton resident Pamela Gupta is presenting the program “Emerging Technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT)” on Wednesday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at the library.

Smart technologies are becoming increasingly interconnected with everyday lives and can also pose security risks at the personal and business level. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar or call Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134.