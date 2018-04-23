Taste of Westport is an evening of fire and ice

The 14th annual Taste of Westport, an evening of food, good cheer and live music to support CLASP Homes, will be held Thursday, May 3, at The Westport Inn, from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The event features specialties from Westport restaurants along with a selection of wine and cocktails. Green Eyed Lady, a Fairfield County cover band, will play music.

The specialty drink of the evening will be the Fire & Ice cocktail designed by mixologist Patrick Camaro. Another featured cocktail will be a hibiscus margarita from Tacos Mexico.

Among the savory foods there will be crudités by Garelick & Herbs, oysters by Hummock Island Oysters, lobster bisque by Saltwater, chicken paella by Tablao, and tuna tartare and seared sirloin from Harvest Wine Bar.

Desserts include frozen mousse bites by Le Rouge Chocolates and brownies and coffee from Dough & Co.

There will be a silent auction featuring a cruise to Hummock Island and tickets to see Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, the New York Yankees, and the Metropolitan Opera.

Tickets are $75 prepaid, $85 at the door. For more information or to buy tickets, go to tasteofwestport.com, or call Robin Hammond at CLASP, 203-226-7895, ext. 144.

CLASP is a nonprofit group providing homes and opportunities for people with autism and developmental disabilities. Its programs foster independence, dignity and continued growth for its clients at its 21 residences in seven area communities. Donations to CLASP are tax deductible, and all funds raised support its programs.