Swastika found carved into a tree on Redding trail

A swastika was found carved into a tree on a popular trail, according to Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton, in a post on the town of Redding Facebook page on Saturday, Jan. 20.

A citizen reported and photographed the incident, the post said.

“We will do what we can to identify the person(s) responsible for this act of hate,” Pemberton wrote.

If anyone has information, call the Redding police at 203-938-3400.

Several cases of anti-semitic vandalism have taken place in Ridgefield recently. The latest incident — five swastikas that were drawn on the doors and entrance signs of the Aldrich Museum and Masonic Lodge on Main Street — happened between Jan. 7 and Jan. 9. In total, there have been eight discoveries of either anti-semitic or racist markings in Ridgefield dating back to November 2016.

The swastikas found at the Aldrich and the Masonic Lodge were drawn with a green marker — a tool that has Ridgefield officers believing the same perpetrator is responsible for both acts of vandalism.

Ridgefield town officials and members of the community were quick to condemn the anti-semitic markings, with Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi saying to The Ridgefield Press that he’d like to personally catch the person, or persons, responsible.

They would be wise to turn themselves in, Marconi said, to avoid harsher consequences, should their identity be uncovered through an investigation.

Incidents of other racist and anti-semitic graffiti — including at Ballard Park in June and Ridgefield High School in November — also remain under investigation, Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz told The Ridgefield Press on Thursday, Jan. 18.