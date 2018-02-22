Sustainability committee hopes to make Weston greener

Following years of dormancy, Weston’s sustainability committee is working hard to gain traction.

“We’re trying to get some momentum,” said Natalie Terrill, chair of the committee. “We started meeting last year, and one of the first things we did was brainstorming some possible initiatives; we’ve been working on getting some of those accomplished.”

Re-formed in early 2017, five years after it was originally formed, the sustainability committee features seven Westonites with interests in making the town greener.

Terrill is joined on the committee by co-chair Marc de Mul, Scott Licamele, Amy Kalafa, Kirby Brendsel, Ken Coulson, and Jens Buettner.

“We’re very lucky because everyone on the committee brings something interesting to the table,” said Terrill. “Everyone has their strengths and we have an amazing talent pool with lots of complementary skills.”

Initiatives

The sustainability committee is an advisory committee to the Board of Selectmen. According to Terrill, much of the committee’s job is to focus on education.

“We think educational outreach to citizens is important,” said Terrill. “We’re proposing to the Board of Selectmen that they pursue a Sustainable Connecticut certificate for the town.

A Sustainable Connecticut certificate recognizes “thriving and resilient Connecticut municipalities” that choose sustainable actions and implement them. When a town chooses “best practices” it earns points toward certification.

A list of “best practices” is available at sustainablect.org.

Terrill said the committee is working on launching a “home energy solutions” campaign and hopes the town can send letters to residents about signing up.

In a home energy solutions campaign, an outside vendor would come in and go to homes of residents who are interested. The vendor would examine the home and give information to the homeowners on how they can become more efficient.

Terrill said the goal would be to select trusted vendors who could give each homeowner good reports and then do the work for them.

“We’ve already interviewed some of the vendors ourselves and are ready to give the selectmen recommendations,” she said.

The committee is also working on an anti-idling ordinance that discourages Westonites from idling their cars and encourages them to instead turn the engines off.

Currently, the committee is making strides on a plastic bag ban and is working with local retailers to try to curb plastic bag usage.

“Westport banned plastic bags 10 years ago,” said Terrill. “We want to discourage plastic bag usage and single bag usage. People using as many reusable bags as possible would be a positive step for the town.”

Terrill said the committee is working on a design for a Weston-branded reusable bag that Westonites would be able to purchase.

She pointed to the initiative Greenwich is currently working on, BYO Greenwich, as a guide in their ultimate goals.

BYO Greenwich is looking to adopt a ban of plastic bags in Greenwich, while charging residents for paper bags. Reusable bags would not have a surcharge attached to them.

“We’re working to get something similar done in Weston,” Terrill said.

Successes

Terrill noted that members of the committee have worked on recent environmental initiatives in town.

“Kirby [Brendsel] worked extensively with the selectmen on the recent virtual net metering ordinance,” said Terrill. “When this came up as a possibility, we vetted the pros and cons heavily and told the selectmen what we thought of it.”

Additionally, the committee worked on the proposed fracking waste ban before the selectmen decided to send the draft of the ban to town counsel.

“This is one initiative the committee has been bringing to the attention of the selectmen since last year,” said Terrill. “Amy Kalafa coordinated with Jennifer Siskind with the Food and Water Watch to have her present to the BOS on Jan. 18. We continue to monitor progress on the state bill being drafted to ban the storage of fracking waste compared to what other municipalities in Connecticut have passed and what is under review with our town attorney.”

First Selectman Chris Spaulding is pleased with the work the sustainability committee has done thus far.

“They’ve done amazing work,” said Spaulding. “I’m thrilled that we have a group of citizens who are as environmentally conscious as they are and as fiscally conscious as they are.”

Spaulding said he expects the group will continue to offer solutions that will “provide resources” for future generations while simultaneously reducing expenses.

“I’m very happy with the committee that we have,” he said.