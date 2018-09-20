Survivors of Charleston shooting offer Easton church a parable on forgiveness

An old adage holds that “to forgive is divine,” but forgiveness is a goal that can be a struggle for those who have been maligned. Yet, friends and family of nine people who were gunned down in Charleston, S.C., at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2015 almost immediately forgave shooter Dylann Roof, and have remained true to the principle of forgiveness ever since.

Two family members, Rose Simmons and the Rev. Anthony Thompson, and one survivor of the shooting tragedy, Polly Shepard, visited Easton’s Covenant Church on Saturday, Sept. 8, to talk about their experiences.

“Their act of forgiveness seems so rare in the world today,” said Cary Slater, lead pastor of Covenant Church. “People choose to forgive other people. Tonight, we’ll hear how they were able to offer that forgiveness.”

Forgiveness was indeed difficult, according to the three speakers. But as they described it, it also became both empowering and a blessed relief.

June 17, 2015 was a long, busy day for Polly Shepard, a retired nurse. She attended Emanuel AME’s Wednesday night Bible study at the insistence of her friend, study leader Myra Thompson. “I sat in the back so I could cut out quickly,” Shepard recalled with a chuckle.

Shortly after 9 p.m., bullets began to fly when Roof, 21, opened fire on the group with a handgun. Felicia Sanders, a member of the Bible study, screamed for everybody to “get down,” Shepard recalled. Sanders and Shepard crouched under a large round table in the rear of the room, Sanders clutching her 11-year-old granddaughter, praying they would be spared. They were. But Myra Thompson was one of those killed as was Sanders’ son, 26-year-old Tywanza Sanders.

In all, nine African Americans were killed by Roof, a declared white supremacist.

“Seeing all the carnage, I then went into nurse mode,” said Shepard. It took a few days for the enormity of what had occurred to sink in, and Shepard found comfort and guidance in the teachings of the Bible to help her cope. “The Bible says that if you want forgiveness for yourself, you first have to forgive others,” Shepard told the Easton congregation.

But the act of forgiving Roof does not mean Shepard wants people to forget what happened — the largest race-based massacre by a single shooter in U.S. history. “I do still have my moments of anger,” said Shepard. “But, I want to see gun violence end, and we also must bring racial reconciliation now.”

Rev. Daniel Simmons

Rose Simmons, who is studying to become a minister, said she was inspired by the example of her father, the Rev. Daniel Simmons, who was killed in the shooting along with the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, pastor of Emanuel AME.

Simmons has endured multiple difficulties in recent years, and at the time of the shooting she was serving time at a federal women’s prison in West Virginia for fraud charges involving funding for veterans attending a beauty school she ran in Virginia. The charges stemmed from a decision her business partner made to open a new school and accept funding without having the school certified to accept Veteran’s Affairs funding for students.

“Watching the shooting on television, I felt an overwhelming sense of compassion for the shooter,” Simmons said. “Because in order to do something as heinous as that, he could not know Christ,” she said. Simmons said she continued to pray for Roof even after she learned that her father was among the victims.

Since Simmons had been a model prisoner, she said prison officials facilitated a trip for her to attend her father’s funeral. Several weeks later, her sentence was commuted.

Myra Thompson had been a lifelong educator and school counselor, recalled her husband, the Rev. Anthony Thompson. Besides leading the Bible study group, she was working toward ordination and had recently earned a preaching certificate from AME denomination. The Rev. Thompson is rector at a different church — Charleston’s Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal Church.

On that Wednesday night, Thompson said he had to attend a meeting to plan his church’s upcoming vacation Bible school. “Myra usually beat me home — but when I returned, the house was empty,” he recalled.

He went to purchase takeout food, and soon after returning a second time, he received a call summoning him to Mother Emanuel AME. There had been a shooting, he was told. Upon his arrival, Felicia Sanders informed him that his wife was among the nine who had perished.

Strength

“I lost control,” Thompson said. “I fell to the sidewalk and cried like a baby.” After a period of what he described as “wallowing in misery,” he said he heard God command him to get up and be strong. That strength sustained him for the next four days, during which there was a bond hearing for Roof.

This was the event made famous in the national media when family members first came face-to-face with the killer. “I said to him that my family forgives you, but that you have an opportunity to give your life to Christ,” Thompson said. “I told him, you’re in a lot of trouble, but I do know that if you turn to Christ, you will be all right.”

Roof has never repented for his crime and, in fact, said at one point that he would do it all over again. Nonetheless, Thompson said his words got Roof’s attention. He also has corresponded with Roof’s grandfather, who was extremely apologetic.

“I did want to let the Roof family know that we don’t hold them responsible for what Dylann did,” Thompson said. Currently, the two families are planning a meeting.

That kind of reconciliation has taken place on a larger scale in Charleston itself, which was at one time the nexus of the slave trade in the United States. Civic leaders have begun to work toward a process of healing the racial division that began with that legacy.

Polly Shepard, Rose Simmons, and the Rev. Anthony Thompson have taken part in a number of large events. Several weeks ago, they met with clergy of all denominations and ethnic groups to forge unity through a new organization called OneRace. The place they chose for that meeting was Stone Mountain, Ga. Besides being a popular spot for climbing and hiking, Stone Mountain is famous for its celebration of Confederate history. A side of the mountain has a carving that depicts the Confederate Civil War generals.

“We were privileged and honored to be there for the OneRace meeting,” said Simmons, who will soon earn a divinity degree from Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma. “We contacted a descendant of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the founder of the Ku Klux Klan. He offered his apology and repentance for the racists acts of his ancestor.”

Simmons noted that the group talks as much about racism as it does about forgiveness. “Racism is a legacy that must be confronted,” she said.

For her part, Simmons said the experience has given her a newfound peace, and explains that forgiveness is an essential part of Christian teaching. “Jesus came to the world and died for all of us … even our enemies,” Simmons said. “So why can’t we forgive? Jesus forgave as his last act on that cross.”