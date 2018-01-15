Support group starting for adults who have lost a parent

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer an eight-week bereavement support group this winter to help adults cope with loss following the death of a parent.

The group will meet weekly on Tuesday evenings from 6 until 7:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 23 and will continue through March 13.

“In this support group we will address the range of powerful emotions that are common among adults following the death of a parent including depression, fear, abandonment, remorse, isolation, loneliness and guilt,” said Rev. Karen Judd, LCSW, an interfaith minister and grief and bereavement counselor with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.

“Regardless of age or the particular circumstances of the loss, the death of a parent can be a profoundly affecting experience and it is essential to attend to these feelings of grief in order to begin the process of healing,” she said.

The support group will be held at the offices of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park. I-Park is located at 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Norwalk/Wilton town line.

This support group is free-of-charge and open to the public but pre-registration is required. For more information, or to pre-register for this support group, call Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County at 203-762-8958, extension 255.

A non-profit community organization for more than 100 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, physical rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for adults and children in Weston and throughout Fairfield County. The agency is a preferred provider of home health care and hospice services for the Western Connecticut Health Network. Visit them online at visitingnurse.net or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.