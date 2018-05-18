Support group for parents of children with behavioral issues

Did you know that May is Mental Health Month? With the busy end of the school year, anticipated transitions for the fall, change in routine for the summer, or with college kids coming home — it’s a stressful time for many families and can really cause things to come to a head.

Give yourself some support — somewhere to talk, listen and get ideas. Don’t suffer alone.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Support Group is for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. These groups are free, confidential and safe, and are led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

The group is open to residents in all towns in the area and meets on the fourth Monday of every month at the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street in Wilton. The next two meetings are Monday, May 21 and Monday, June 18.

For more information, contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected]