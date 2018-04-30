Support group for parents of children with behavioral issues

Frustrated by your child’s challenging behavior? Do you ever feel as if your child is harder to parent than other children? Do you worry about how your child’s behavior affects the family? Do you think your child or family needs a therapist, but you don’t know where to start? Ever wonder how others manage in similar situations? Are you married, but feel alone in parenting your challenging child? If you said yes to any of these, you are not alone.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) Support Group is for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. These groups are free, confidential and safe, and are led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns. The group is open to residents in all towns in the area and meets on the fourth Monday of every month at the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street in Wilton.

For more information, contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected]