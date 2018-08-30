Superintendent welcomes Weston families back to school

Weston Schools Superintendent Dr. William McKersie sent the following letter to Weston families welcoming them to the opening of schools on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Dear Weston Students and Families:

Welcome Back! By now, you have received multiple communications from your school(s), teachers, coaches and other Weston educators. I am writing on the eve of Day One with a simple welcome.

Weston staff worked all summer on academic, personnel, facility, security and capital items. We are ready for an exciting year. Dr. Ken Craw, Assistant Superintendent, prepared a snapshot of news and developments for the new school year (“Weston Public Schools: 2018-19 Highlights at a Glance”). Please take a moment to review Dr. Craw’s document–it summarizes priorities for the year and provides updates on new staff and enrollment.

On Friday morning, all staff gathered for the annual Opening Convocation. We enjoyed a celebratory program, including honoring Melanie Bell, our Paraprofessional of the Year, insightful remarks by Penny McNulty, Weston Teacher of the Year, four different student music performances (National Anthem solo by Emma Rogers ’19, WHS Jazz Band Combo, WHS String Quartet, and WPS A Cappella Sextet), introduction of new staff, and my charge for the year, entitled “Words Matter.” I closed my remarks with a free verse, “2300,” which I wrote as a tribute to the cycle of learning and growth of Weston students in the coming school year.

Once the school year is underway, I will send updates to all WPS staff and families on important developments related to academics, facilities and security. In terms of security, you will immediately notice new technological systems designed to manage building access and emergency notifications, centrally coordinated crisis drills, and an increase in police presence with three full-time officers on campus (SRO at WHS, new SRO at WMS, and new Campus Officer focused on HES and WIS). Under the direction of Assistant Superintendent Mike Rizzo, we also are systematizing our procedures for working with students and families in crisis.

The WPS staff start the new school year energized to foster a safe, nurturing and robust educational experience for all students. Our attention will be on all essential abilities, skills and attributes–intellectual, social, emotional and physical. We look forward to a rewarding year. See you around campus!