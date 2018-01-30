Sunrise Rotary holds Super Bowl Food Drive

Westport Sunrise Rotary is holding its sixth annual Super Bowl Food Drive on Saturday, Feb. 3, the day before the the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

The food drive will benefit Homes With Hope’s food pantry at the Gillespie Center.

Rotary members from Westport and Weston will be gathering food donations at Stop & Shop on Post Road East in Westport from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Contributions of a can of soup, a few rolls of paper towels or a bagful of non-perishable food would be greatly appreciated.

“This is a great event for Homes With Hope’s food pantry at the Gillespie Center,” said CEO Jeff Wieser. “This food drive supports the Gillespie Center food pantry’s needs throughout the winter and serves hundreds of needy people right here in our community. It is a vital support for us, and we look forward to this event every year.”

Rotary International is committed to Service Above Self. If you’re interested in giving back to your community and would like to learn more, email Ron Holtz at [email protected].