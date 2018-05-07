Summer teen volunteers wanted for Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is seeking teen volunteers in grades seven through 12, to help out in the Youth Services Department this summer.

Teen volunteering duties include (but are not limited to) helping with the children’s summer reading program and assisting patrons using the Innovation Space.

The online application, eastonlibrary.org/volunteers, will be open through May 28. Interested volunteers must fill out an application at and attend an orientation, even if they have volunteered before.

Volunteers must be comfortable working with kids, and will be needed for shifts in the library from June 25 through Aug. 24. It is not necessary to work the whole summer.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Portillo at [email protected]