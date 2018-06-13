Summer reading program rocks at Easton library

The Summer Reading Program, “Libraries Rock,” begins for children and teens in rising grades K-12 on Tuesday, June 26, at the Easton Public Library.

“Wild West: The Mystery of the Golden Piano,” presented by Science Tellers on Wednesday, June 27, at 5 p.m. is a special kickoff event for kids in rising grades K-5.

Teen volunteers (VolunTEENS) will be on hand at the library to help enroll summer readers, talk about the books that have been read, and award prizes (June 26 through Aug. 24).

Participants can also enroll and log their books online at the Summer Reading page on the library’s website.

From June 25 through Aug. 18, adult readers can log the books they’ve read to enter a weekly raffle for prizes, including gift cards from area stores and restaurants, a decorative pillow, and a free pet exam at a local veterinarian. Reading lists for children and adults are available at the library and online.

To register for any summer program use the ibrary’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].