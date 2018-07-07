Summer programs at Easton Community Center

Parent & Tot Playgroup, ages 1-3

Intro to Bead Stringing, ages 16+

Saturday Pilates, ages 18+

Badminton, ages 18+

Basketball Camps, half day, ages 7-13

Basketball for Beginners with Matt Whalen, ages 5-7

The Well Rounded Player Basketball Clinic with Matt Whalen, ages 8-13

Multi-Sports Camps, full day, ages 5-8

Explore The Beach and More, ages 6.5-12

CT Science Center Space Lab – No Place Like Space Week, ages 6.5-12

Tennis Camp, half day, ages 6-12

Badminton, juniors, ages 9-18

Skateboarding, ages 7-14

The Easton Community Center is located at 364 Sport Hill Road. For more information, call 203-459-9700 or visit eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.