Suit alleges state ‘raided’ energy funds

Alleging that state government is “raiding” Connecticut’s clean energy and energy-efficiency program funds, several businesses and ratepayer organizations joined the Connecticut Fund for the Environment in a federal lawsuit to block the state’s actions.

“Last year the state of Connecticut decided to take $155 million in funds paid by residents on their electric bills for specific energy-efficiency and clean energy services for ratepayers and used it to plug an unrelated budget hole. We believe the state’s action is illegal and unconstitutional and are demanding these funds be protected and used for their intended contractual purpose: energy efficiency and clean energy projects that reduce home energy bills, generate economic activity, and reduce air pollution,” said Roger Reynolds, chief legal director at Connecticut Fund for the Environment.

Holland & Knight and Feiner Wolfson filed the complaint for the plaintiffs Tuesday, May 15, in the U.S. District Court. Plaintiffs are Leticia Colon de Mejias; the Connecticut Fund for the Environment Inc.; Fight the Hike; Energy Efficiencies Solutions LLC; Best Home Performance of CT LLC; Connecticut Citizen Action Group; New England Smart Energy Group LLC; CT Weatherproof Insulation LLC; Steven C. Osuch; Jonathan Casiano; and Bright Solutions LLC.

Defendants are Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, state Treasurer Denise Nappier and Comptroller Kevin Lembo.

“It is never too late to do the right thing; therefore, we are calling on the state of Connecticut to return the diverted ratepayer funds for the specific purposes of serving the ratepayer and meeting the state’s written climate, energy and economic goals. The time is now!” said Leticia Colon de Mejias.

The suit alleges that last year the legislature directed the Malloy administration to divert $175 million from the Conservation & Load Management, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and Clean Energy funds to the General Fund to fill a budget gap over two years. Much of the funding is raised from a small charge on state electric bills, paid by ratepayers to their utility in return for specific services to be provided.

The legislature voted recently to restore $10 million of the Conservation & Load Management Fund in fiscal year 2019, leaving a gap of $165 million in unlawfully seized ratepayer funds.

The plaintiffs argue that using the funding for other than its intended purpose is a breach of the contracts clause of the United States Constitution, and also functions as an illegal tax on tax-exempt organizations such as nonprofits that are ratepayers.