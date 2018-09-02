Suggestions for Gilbert & Bennett impasse

We cordially address the Redding Board of Selectmen as former selectmen who remain vitally interested in the people and the town of Redding. In recognition of our understanding of an impasse in negotiations between the town and tax litigation co-plaintiff bondholders of the Georgetown Special Taxing District (“GSTD”) concerning the status of the former Gilbert & Bennett factory site in Georgetown, and in further recognition of the importance of the subject property to the economy and fiscal health of the town, we hereby respectfully propose the following:

That negotiations with GSTD bondholder representatives, which have failed to produce a settlement satisfactory to the town or its taxpayers, be terminated immediately; That in light of the town’s superior lien position concerning past due taxes on the subject property in tax foreclosure, the property be seized to be held by the town for town purposes; That the town dedicate appropriate tracts of the subject property seized for the development of a solar energy park with tax and depreciation rights for related equipment to be awarded to a suitable lessee and with energy generated by such facility to be provided for billing credit to the town and its Georgetown Fire District co-plaintiffs; That any seized property not suitable for solar generation be utilized for town resident enjoyment including, but not limited to, water recreation, hiking trails and for environmental education purposes; That hitherto unused sewer capacity of the treatment plant operated by the Water Pollution Control Commission in Georgetown, designed and built to support the failed development of the former factory site, be sold to the town of Ridgefield to support its redevelopment plans for the commercial and residential portions of its Branchville area in order to reduce the fiscal drain upon Redding’s taxpayers currently subsidizing WPCC operations, and serve to reduce the extraordinarily high sewer rates paid by businesses and homes in Georgetown.

Our proposals anticipate no activity or development that may trigger financial obligations to the GSTD holders of bonds in default. They derive solely from our sincere interest in the welfare of the town and its taxpayers. We deplore the intractability of out-of-state bondholders who have rendered an important town asset unusable for much too long and seek only to end the ongoing financial drain upon taxpayers and ratepayers and to enhance precious town resources. We believe it is time to eliminate the factory eyesore and to turn it into an asset that will benefit Redding’s residents.

Donald Takacs, former Republican Selectman

Leon Karvelis, former Democratic Selectman