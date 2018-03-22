Students learn ancient art of pysanky at New Pond Farm

While the classrooms at the New Pond Farm Education Center in Redding appear very modern, the activity people were taking part in on Saturday inside one of those classrooms is many thousands of years old.

Sitting at tables spread out across the room, about a dozen people practiced pysanky, a traditional Ukrainian craft of decorating eggs using melted wax.

Pysanky comes from the Ukrainian verb pysaty, which means to write.

“Pysanky is reverse dyeing,” said Redding resident Chanel Dupare, who was teaching the class.

To make pysanky, students draw a design on an egg, apply melted beeswax to the egg with a stylus, and keep adding colors to it one at a time. The process takes about one hour per egg. It does not require any prior skill level, according to Dupare.

Dupare said pysanky is one of the oldest art forms in the world, second only to cave painting.

“They found tools for pysanky, and carved rocks depicting pysanky, in primitive times,” said Dupare, a graduate of the Institute of Sustainable Nutrition in Granby.

Dupare said it’s common primitive practice to draw symbols on the eggs to represent a good harvest and healthy living and children.

Pysanky is now used mainly for gift giving and collecting. Some people turn their eggs into ornaments by adding metal tops, putting them on a string, and hanging them.

It was Jan Cavanagh’s first time doing pysanky, and she said she thought it was challenging.

“Holding an egg and trying to design it is a lot harder than I thought,” said Cavanagh, a Westport resident, as she painted her egg.

Cavanagh said she’s hoping to create an abstract design with colors.

“I’ll probably give this to my grandchildren to find in an Easter egg hunt we are having in Boston,” she added.

Fabricio Suarez, a Glastonbury resident, said he found the process very “relaxing.” He was making a Pokémon Blissey, which he said is known as a “happy Pokemon.” When it’s complete, he planned to give it to his 8-year-old daughter, Araceli.

Redding resident Veronica Galban, 18, is far from a beginner at pysanky. She has been going to Dupare’s classes for four years — which is as long as Dupare has been teaching them.

“My family and I put tops on them and hang them on a chandelier in our kitchen for Easter,” said Veronica, a senior at Joel Barlow High School in Redding.

“We have about 15 of them now.”

Design

Veronica was designing what she called a modernized flower. She said she begins thinking of what design she will make days ahead of doing pysanky.

“I’ve sketched the eggs out in my notebooks,” she said, smiling. “My calculus notebooks are decorated with little designs.”

She said while she never considered herself an artsy person, pysanky is something she greatly enjoys.

“I love geometric shapes. I like the neatness of them,” she said as she painted her egg. “I’ve done a lot of circles and swirl designs over the years. This is the first year I’m trying to paint an object.”

Veronica said doing pysanky helps her relax from her busy schedule.

She is captain of Barlow’s varsity tennis team, a student representative of the Easton-Redding Community Care Coalition and recently helped plan the student walkout.

“This is a nice way to slow down,” she said.

Danbury resident Robin McAllister, who brought her 8-year-old daughter, Margaret, to the class, said pysanky makes her feel close to her great-grandmother.

“My great-grandmother was from the Ukraine. She moved here in the 1910s. Her family owned a farm in Flemington, N.J.,” she said, as she examined a bowl of pysanky that was on display at the front of the classroom. “They would collect their farm’s eggs and do pysanky. They would do their dyeing process with the wax.”

“I have some eggs that she made,” McAllister said.

At Saturday’s class, McAllister was designing an egg with a spring floral motif.

“Every Easter, I hang them on a windowsill,” she said, adding she is happy to be able to introduce her daughter to the craft.

The last process involved in pysanky is removing the yolk from the egg, which is done by piercing holes at either end of the egg and blowing the yolk out.

Once the adult class was over, Dupare taught a children’s class on pysanky for ages 6 to 12.

Veronica Galban said she likes that pysanky is “almost like a forgotten art.”

“It’s not something we often get exposed to, so seeing this here in little Redding, Conn., is really cool,” she said.