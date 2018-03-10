Storm Update: Eversource has goal to restore power by Sunday

Eversource has issued a statement saying the power company estimates a vast majority of customers to have power back by Sunday at 11 p.m.

They say crews continue working around-the-clock, facing challenging conditions to restore power to customers impacted by Wednesday afternoon’s devastating snow storm. Helicopters are being used to identify remote damage areas and in some locations, heavy equipment, including bulldozers are needed to access repair locations. The vast majority of Eversource customers in Connecticut currently without power will have it restored by Sunday at 11 p.m., with many being restored before that.

United Illuminating, a subsidiary of Avangrid, Inc. says it has mobilized employees and launched a vigorous effort to restore service to customers left without power due to the winter storm.

Storm Update as of Saturday, March 10, 7 a.m.:

Redding: Eversource reports 385 customers are still without power, 10% of the town.

Weston: Eversource reports 795 customers are without power, 20% of the town.

Easton: United Illuminating reports 606 customers are without power, 20.55% of the town. In addition, Eversource reports outages for six customers in Easton.

Today in Redding, warming centers are open at the Community Center and Joel Barlow High School. For more Redding information CLICK HERE

In Weston, a comfort station at Norfield Congregational Church Parish Hall is open 24 hours for warmth, coffee, restrooms and charging. The Dog Park Referendum scheduled for today has been canceled.

In Easton, the Senior Center is open as a warming station.