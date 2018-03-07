Storm: DMV cancels road tests, warns drivers to clear vehicles

The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road skills tests for today, Wednesday, March 7, due to expected storm conditions.

DMV is notifying customers that their scheduled tests are cancelled and providing instructions for re-scheduling them.

With the impending storm predicted to bring snow, drivers of commercial and passenger vehicles are reminded about the requirement to remove snow and ice from hoods, trunks and roofs or face fines and penalties. The law also calls for stiffer penalties when there’s personal or property damage from the flying elements.

Drivers are exempt from the fines when the snow, sleet and freezing rain begins or continues while the vehicle is traveling. Parked vehicles are also exempt from the required removal of ice and snow.