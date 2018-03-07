Storm Alert: Malloy to partially activate Emergency Operations Center

Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that he will partially activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, to monitor storm conditions across the state and prepare for winter weather that is forecast to have a significant impact on afternoon and evening travel.

Forecasts are showing a range of accumulation across the state, with the heaviest amounts occurring across southwestern Connecticut, the Hartford area, and the northern portion of the state.

“We continue to monitor this weather pattern very closely and will have essential personnel at the state’s Emergency Operations Center to better coordinate rapid response to any problems that may arise,” Malloy said. “We are urging residents to plan ahead and exercise caution if they need to travel — we anticipate rough afternoon conditions as the heaviest of the snow is anticipated to impact the state during the afternoon through the evening.”

The state’s EOC will be staffed with personnel from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Transportation, the Connecticut National Guard, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Department of Public Health, the Department of Administrative Services, and liaisons from Eversource and United Illuminating.