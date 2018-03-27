Stop the Bleed discussion in Easton

Easton EMS is hosting a trauma presentation called Stop the Bleed on Friday, April 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Easton Public Library.

Stop the Bleed is an initiative of the American College of Surgeons to reduce preventable causes of trauma-related deaths. March 31 is National Stop the Bleed Day.

Attendees will learn the basics in hemorrhage control and other actions needed to save lives. By teaching citizens how to effectively “stop the bleed” until helps arrives, it’s estimated that trauma deaths could be reduced by 20%.